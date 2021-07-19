Kingston Cafe Hosting Magical Afternoon Tea Event

When is the last time that you attended a tea? Growing up, we would play tea parties or imagine ourselves at one but besides brunch, I never truly hosted one.

Thankfully, there will be a real-life tea party for us grown children as adults now.

Join this afternoon tea party at The Pink Elephant Café in Kingston. This event will take place on Sunday, July 25th, 2021, from 2pm to 5pm. This is by reservation only, so be sure to do so my visiting hi@thepinkelephantcafe.us or reaching out to 845 853 8693.

The tea event will consist of a selection of scones, mini pies, sandwiches, and homemade goodies. There will of course, be tea and hot chocolate to truly make this a magical day.

It will be $20 per person and $14 for kids under 12.

I have never been to this café yet, but I saw that they have fresh juices and smoothies daily so count me in.

Since this event takes place in Kingston, there is plenty to do afterwards. If you love window shopping, head on over to uptown and walk the strips of unique boutiques. You can also check out the extensive history of the Stockade District. If you are into sightseeing, be sure to head to the waterfront. There is a strip of restaurants and bars along with a walking area along the water. Take time to see the Hudson River Maritime Museum.

I spent many years of my life in Kingston and there truly is so much to see. More than ever, businesses have opened, and more people have moved to the area.

To find out more about The Pink Elephant, visit here.

The address is listed below.

1090 Morton Blvd, Kingston