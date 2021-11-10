Kingston Bank Closing Doors After 28 Years and Four Robberies

The popular bank branch opened its doors back in 1993.

The KeyBank branch located at 267 Wall Street in uptown Kingston has officially announced that they are preparing to shut their doors for the last time in early 2022.

According to a letter sent to all existing customers, the branch which opened its doors back in 1993 will be closing for the final time on February 4th, 2022 at 3 p.m.

According to the Daily Freeman, KeyBank Senior Communications Manager Karen Crane confirmed the closure stating that the growing use of online banking is part of the reason for the closure. Crane said, "The way clients interact with our branches is changing, and we have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking."

When places like this close, there's normally no good news to report. But in this case, Crane did confirm that no employees at the Wall Street office will lose their jobs. She said they will have the "opportunity to transfer into other branches and positions within Key."

KeyBank has other locations across the Hudson Valley, with the closest to the closing branch being the town of Ulster location at 1203 Ulster Avenue.

The closing branch has had a history of robberies over the course of 28 years with the branch reportedly being robbed four times in a 10-year span according to the Freeman Facebook page.

The most recent robbery happened back in July of 2017 when Bradley Cook walked into the bank demanding cash and got away for a short period of time according to Hudson Valley Post.

After investigating police arrested Cook and he was later found guilty of robbery in an Ulster County Court and sentenced to 2 to 7 years in prison.

Which Hudson Valley Stores are Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021? Here's a full list of the Thanksgiving operating hours for the Hudson Valley's most popular stores.