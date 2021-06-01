A "small" Hudson Valley town was highlighted for its "big" restaurant scene.

NYUP highlighted Kingston in an article that featured "6 small Upstate New York towns with big restaurant scenes."

"The state’s first capital (1777) is located roughly 60 miles south of Albany and 90 miles north of New York City, a good location to blend cosmopolitan culinary sensibilities with a more relaxed vibe in a place of barely 23,000 souls," William M. Dowd writes about Kingston in the article.

Kingston being called "small" is certainly up for debate, but its "big" restaurant scene is not.

If you're looking for a great place to eat in Kingston the article highlights Frank Guido’s Little Italy, Savona’s Trattoria, Stella’s, LaFlorentina, Lola, Hoffman House Tavern, Top Taste, Mariner’s Harbor and Le Canard Enchaine.

Top Taste's chef and owner Albert Bartley was a semifinalist for the James Beard “Best Chef: New York” award. Le Canard Enchaine was highlighted for its French country dishes. The restaurant's owner and executive chef Jean Jacques Carquillat is a second-generation chef from France.

One fantastic Kingston restaurant the article failed to mention was Ship to Shore. Ship to Shore which opened up in the heart of Kingston's historic waterfront in 1998 was recently named one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State" and an eatery "you have to visit in New York before you die."

