‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York.

Drowning at Lake Taghkanic in Gallatin, New York

On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.

Google Google loading...

Witnesses at the park stated a man jumped from a boat and did not surface.

Flushing, New York Man Drowns at Lake Taghkanic in Columbia County, New York

After a four-hour search, New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team members located the deceased victim, police say. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Juan P. Chauca Remachi, age 24, of Flushing, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Juan was a 24-year-old kind, caring, and funny guy; he was a hard worker and dedicated to his family, helping in any way he could. He had such a bright and gentle spirit and his smile was so infectious, he could light up a room," Dayanara Paucar wrote in a GoFundMe for Remachi's family. "Donations are being sought to help provide some financial relief to them for funeral and memorial expenses in Ecuador."

No Foul Play is Detected

Parks. NY.Gov Parks. NY.Gov loading...

New York State Police say they are continuing to investigate, but don't believe foul play was involved.

"No signs of criminal activity or foul play were detected. The Columbia County Coroner’s Office also responded to the investigation," New York State Police wrote in a press release. "This investigation remains ongoing."

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.