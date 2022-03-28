Kevin Bacon Sends Hudson Valley Students Message of Support

Some Hudson Valley high school students received a surprise message from actor Kevin Bacon.

The video message was directed to students who attend Brewster High School and appears on the school's Instagram account. Bacon is no stranger to the Hudson Valley. The movie star lives with his wife Kyra Sedgwick in nearby Sharon, Connecticut. Bacon has been known to spend lots of time in the Hudson Valley, including performances with the Bacon Brothers at several local venues.

The prolific actor recently reached out to students at Brewster High School after hearing that they would be putting on a performance of Footloose. Bacon, known for his role as Ren McCormack in the 1984 film, wanted to let students know that he was rooting for them.

In the short video clip, Bacon tells the students to "break a leg" before wondering aloud if the student actors born before the movie came out even know who he is.

Dressed in a casual flannel shirt, Bacon appeared in the video from what appeared to be a hotel room. The actor wished the students well ahead of their weekend performances, addressing them directly.

Hey Brewster High, I hear that you guys were doing a production of Footloose and I just wanted to say break a leg, jump back, all that kind of stuff. I know that you guys are going to be fantastic and I also know what you're thinking right now, 'Wait a minute, who's this guy?' Knock 'em dead.

Brewster High School students held four performances of Footloose this past weekend on March 24, 25, and 26.