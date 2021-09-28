Judas Priest U.S. Tour Postponed After Richie Faulkner Hospitalized for Heart Condition

UPDATE (Sept. 28): Richie Faulkner is "stable and resting" after emergency heart surgery, per an update from his significant other, Mariah Lynch. Read more here.

Judas Priest have reportedly postponed the remainder of their current U.S. tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with a "major medical heart condition."

The band issued a statement that read, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery ... As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them — tickets will be valid..."

The iconic metal group was currently touring as part of their "50 Heavy Metal Years" trek that started earlier this month and was scheduled to run through a Nov. 5 finale in Hamilton, Ontario. So far, only the North American dates are affected. The band also has a European tour leg set to start in late January.

The band has also been working toward a new album with bassist Ian Hill suggesting earlier this month that they had "at least an album or two of new material."

Loudwire sends our best wishes to Faulkner for a speedy recovery. Stay up to date with the band's touring here.