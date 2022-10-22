Judas Priest’s Hall of Fame Medley to Include Multiple Ex-Members

Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks said the band were planning a medley performance when they appear for their November induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He’ll take part in the eight-minute show in Los Angeles along with former guitarist K.K. Downing and semi-retired member Glenn Tipton, with a total of seven musicians on stage. Making the event happen includes getting over the acrimony with Downing, who quit in 2011, and dealing with Tipton’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which has limited his playing ability in recent years.

“The category that they put the band in, it looked like we weren’t actually going to be performing,” Binks told Chaoszine, in a new interview you can watch below. “All of that has changed now, and it appears that we will be performing.”

He said their appearance “is going to be one for the books: You’ll have a situation where we have K.K. in the band again – which nobody thought was ever going to happen. Richie Faulkner is going to be performing as well, although Richie is not actually being inducted. ... That's two guitarists – and then, of course, you’ve got Glenn. I know he's got some health issues at the moment, but all being well, that’s the plan.

“So Judas Priest with not two guitarists, but three – and two drummers. I'll be playing with Scott Travis as well,” said Binks, who was in the lineup from 1977-79. “Scott’s being inducted as well, obviously. He's been in the band a long time. So that should be quite an interesting experience in L.A. You’ve never seen anything like that before, and you’re not likely to see it again, I think.”

The eight-minute set would feel like it was “over in a flash,” Binks admitted. “We’ve decided the easiest way to approach it ... is to do a medley of songs, so run one into the other. So that’s what we’ll rehearse, to get that sorted out.”

The induction ceremony takes place on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Watch Les Binks’ Chaoszine Interview

