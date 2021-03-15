John Prine, Linda Ronstadt, Wilco Among Early Grammy Winners

John Prine, Linda Ronstadt and Wilco were among the early winners at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Prine took home two awards during the pre-telecast portion of the ceremony, earning Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for “I Remember Everything.” The track was the final of his career, released just two months after the singer died following. battle with coronavirus. Prine’s two posthumous Grammy Awards bring his career total to five.

“I Remember Everything” originally debuted after Picture Show, a two-hour tribute broadcast in June and hosted by the late singer’s family, friends, bandmates and celebrities. “John loved - he loved hard, he love fierce, he loved well," Prine’s widow, Fiona, said at the time. "It’s really all he believed in.”

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice took home the award for Best Music Film, while the team behind Wilco’s Ode to Joy earned Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

Two music veterans added to their respective trophy cases. James Taylor scored the sixth Grammy of his career, taking home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his LP American Standard. Meanwhile, Eagles member Vince Gill took home Best Country Solo Performance, the 22nd Grammy of his career.

Producer of the Year - annually one of the most highly anticipated honors of the Grammy Awards - went to Andrew Watt, whose credits included Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man.

The Strokes took home the first Grammy of their illustrious career, earning Best Rock Album for The New Abnormal. Other rock wins went to Fiona Apple (Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Album), Brittany Howard (Best Rock Song) and Body Count (Best Metal Performance).

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony had originally been scheduled January 31, but was postponed due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Further awards will follow during the televised portion of the event, which airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS.

