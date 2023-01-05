Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York

As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Study

Sometimes finding work depends on where you live, and some states are going to have more to offer than others. WalletHub recently compared more than 182 cities in the country across 32 key indicators of job-market strength. It may surprise you that several cities in New York state, including one in the lower Hudson Valley made the list for best places to find work, according to this study.

WalletHub compared each city or town across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.”

Lower Hudson Valley Area is Hiring?

Yonkers came in at 65th overall, according to Wallethub. Their strong showing had to do with their socio-economic score, where they ranked 30th. Some factors included under that metric are; median annual income and transit accessibility of workplace,

There were a few other areas in the state that made the list.

65. Yonkers

85. Rochester

113. Buffalo

147. New York City

The Map

Where to Go Once Your Career is Finished?

If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.

NY Upstate ranked the top 10 most affordable places in America to retire, and Tuscan, Arizona topped the list. And while most of the cities in the top 10 are not surprisingly either located in the South or out in the western U.S., one New York city ranked 7th.

This City in New York State Ranked Pretty Well...But

NY Upstate says that Rochester was the 7th most affordable city for retirees in the country. The study says that the median expense of homeownership in Rochester is only $1,300.

However, according to Neighborhood Scout, Rochester has a high rate of crime. Your chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Rochester are 1 in 125, versus an average of 1 in 287 in the rest of the state.

Also, the weather isn't the greatest if you don't like winter. Weather Spark says the average low during the month of January in Rochester is 20F. NY Upstate also says Rochester gets anywhere from 70 to 120 inches of snow per year.