Intense Ribbon Lightning Caught on Video in Rockland County

I don't know about you, but nothing says summer is here like a good old summer storm.

The first official day of summer brought some intense storms throughout New York State. There were tornado watches and warnings throughout western New York back on Monday of this week. By the time the sunset in the Hudson Valley on Monday, June 21st, severe thunderstorms started to roll in.

Earlier Monday afternoon the National Weather Service in Albany shared that there was a Marginal Risk of severe weather for the Hudson Valley, while Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region were facing a Slight Risk with stronger winds and large hail.

Thankfully, only a few trees were reported down in the Hudson Valley late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

If you were up for the storm, then you probably caught the show in the sky. Who needs fireworks when you have mother nature working overtime?

CBS 2 New York obtained a video from Twitter user @AZUUUUUSA6 who caught what they are reporting as "near-constant ribbon lightning" on video:

Dictionary.Com defines Ribbon Lightning as "a repeated lightning discharge in which successive strokes are displaced from each other by wind, resulting in a broadened appearance."

Whatever the definition may be, that ribbon lightning was beautiful as it lit up the skies in Rockland County.

The rainy weather continued into Tuesday as New York and the Hudson Valley caught the tail end of Tropical Storm Claudette which caused damage across the U.S.

Lightning Facts vs Myth The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also know as NOAA put together five important facts and myths that we should know about lightning. There are five things you should know when encountering lightning. Keep things things in mind the next time you get stuck in a storm.