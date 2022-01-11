100 Inspirational Quotes From Rock Stars

Kevin Winter / VCG / Ethan Miller / Katja Ogrin (Getty)

Inspirational quotes sometimes do well to boost our psyches, and ones uttered by rock stars can be all the more heartening to us music fans. Especially now, at the end of another year, wise words can help us better understand ourselves.

So what better way to reflect and progress than with an array of inspirational rock star quotes?

After all, encouragement from rock stars comes built-in with a bevy of specialized insight gained from successful music careers. When one's chasing the creative muse while also catering to a fanbase, there are bound to be helpful observations and relatable anecdotes that surge forth.

So it's no surprise that rockers including Paul Stanley (KISS), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), James Hetfield (Metallica) and Corey Taylor (Slipknot) have plenty of motivating sayings. And that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to rock star quotes.

However, unlike the many celebrity quotes websites out there seemingly unbeholden to attribution, we at Loudwire won't claim someone said something without identifying where that quote originated. (Indeed, the following list could probably be 1,000 rock star quotes with no oversight.)

Read on with peace of mind that all these quotes from rock stars have been researched and reviewed by Loudwire for maximum inspirational impact. Just don't blame us if you start to feel inspired!

Ready to get some rock inspiration? Get started by scrolling through the quotes down below.

Rock on!

A reassuring remark can be a real pick-me-up. And one from a rock star is even better. So check out these 200 inspirational quotes as said by 25 different musicians who influenced rock and metal.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

