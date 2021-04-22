Insane Photos: Hungry Bear Climbs to Hudson Valley Home’s Porch

Wild photos show a hungry bear climbing up steps and walking around a Hudson Valley home's porch.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Scott Tillitt shared photos to Hudson Valley Post that he says he took on Tuesday of a black bear walking up and looking around his neighbor's porch in Beacon. Tillitt says the photos were taken close to Scenic Hudson's Long Dock Park. Photos are below

Insane Photos Show Hungry Bear Climbing to Hudson Valley Home's 'Porch'

"We live in the city. It’s a small city but a city nonetheless," Tillitt adds.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Tillitt says the bear was eating bird feed found on his neighbor's porch. The DEC recommends keeping birdseed inside to avoid conflicts with bears. When bears have access to human foods, it encourages behaviors that can put bears at risk. While bears can be intimidating, they generally try to avoid getting into conflicts with people, officials say.

The DEC released the following steps to avoid conflicts with bears:

Around Dwellings

Remove all bird feeders;



Keep garbage, grills, pet food, and bird seed inside a solid, secure structure (house, shed, garage, etc.);



If grills cannot be secured, move grills away from houses and remove grease traps after each use;



Put garbage on the curb the morning of collection, not the night before, and use bear-resistant trash containers; and



Close garage doors and ground-floor windows/doors at night.

Last month, six hungry bears were spotted looking for food near a Goshen home. The photographer believes those bears were also going for bird feed. Check out the photos below.

6 Hungry Bears Spotted Next to Hudson Valley Home

Keep Reading:

New COVID Rules, Restrictions Issued For Many New York Businesses Gov. Cuomo issued updated COVID-related restrictions for a number of businesses.