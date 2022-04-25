‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens Surprise Hudson Valley, New York Locations

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations.

MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. MrBeast is now one of YouTube's biggest stars. He currently has 94.3 million YouTube subscribers. The 22-year-old was the second-highest paid YouTuber in 2020, according to Forbes.

In December 2020, MrBeast launched their own restaurant called MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast Opens in Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam Counties

"(MrBeast) has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S. for delivery only," the business writes on its website.

MrBeast Burger runs out of "ghost kitchens," which uses existing restaurants to create MrBest menu items. The goal is to help restaurants make more money.

"MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. MrBeast Burger is available for restaurants to prepare out of their existing kitchens as a way to generate a new revenue stream—the menu is accessed only via apps and it is delivered directly to your door," MrBeast writes on its website.

MrBeast Now Open In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

Like MrBeast's Youtube his burgers have also gone viral. Customers rave about the burgers. One Hudson Valley Post reader called MrBeast Burger the "In-N-Out burger of the East Coast."

If you are unfamiliar, In-N-Out Burger is a fast-food chain with locations mostly on the West Coast. Many believe, including me, that In-N-Out makes the best fast-food burger in the country. Whenever I'm near one, I have to get a burger!

Below are all the locations in New York where MrBeast operates a "ghost" kitchen, according to the MrBeast website. Is your hometown on the list?

Albany

Amherst

Arlington

Baldwin

Bronx

Brooklyn

Camillus

Cross River

Deer Park

East Meadow

Elmsford

Fayetteville

Garden City

Great Neck

Halfmoon

Hastings-On-Hudson

Hicksville

Holtsville

Horseheads

Jericho

Latham

Mount Kisco

New York

New York Mills

Orchard Park

Plainview

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Scarsdale

Smithtown

Staten Island

Syosset

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

Webster

Westbury

White Plains

