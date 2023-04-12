‘Best’ Spot For Breakfast, Lunch Dinner Closing In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley eatery that says it's the "favorite place for breakfast" and "best lunch and dinner" spot is closing in just a few days.

Earlier this week a Hudson Valley Post reader reached out to let us know an IHOP in the Hudson Valley is closing at the end of the work week. Hudson Valley Post did some research and unfortunately, the news is true.

IHOP in Poughkeepsie, New York Is Closing

The reader let us know that the IHOP located on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York will be closing for good on Friday.

IHOP's Poughkeepsie website calls the store "one of your favorite breakfast places in Poughkeepsie" and the "best lunch and dinner spots near 12601."

The website notes that many will pass the Hudson Valley Regional Airport, Hudson Plaza and Hellenic Community Center to get to the Poughkeepsie location between Evergreen Avenue and Spackenkill Road.

Reason Why IHOP Is Closing Dutchess County Eatery In Poughkeepsie

An IHOP spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post over the phone that the Poughkeepsie, New York IHOP will close for good on Friday.

The reason, according to the spokesperson, is "the lease is up."

It's unclear what will replace the Poughkeepsie IHOP.

