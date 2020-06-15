‘Iconic’ Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Now Offers ‘Unprecedented Views’

On what would have been Mario Cuomo's 88th birthday a new path on the bridge that bears his name will be unveiled.

The new bicycle-pedestrian path on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Monday. The shared path, which will be one of the longest of its kind in the nation, will for the first time provide a dedicated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians between Rockland and Westchester counties across the Hudson River, officials say.

The 3.6-mile stretch links Tarrytown and South Nyack. The crossing includes six scenic overlooks along the path. The 12-foot wide shared-use path extends from its Westchester Landing in the Village of Tarrytown, across one of the widest points of the Hudson River, to the Rockland Landing in the Village of South Nyack.

"The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is an iconic gateway to the Hudson Valley," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said previously about the bridge. "When this scenic path opens, residents and visitors will have unprecedented views of the enduring beauty of the lower Hudson River Valley, along with more ways to cross the majestic river."

Visitor parking, restrooms, bicycle repair stations and other amenities, along with connectivity to local bicycle and pedestrian networks, will be available at both landings.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors should wear a face mask and practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between themselves and others, officials say.