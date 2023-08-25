Just Announced: New Opportunities for Hyde Park Drive-In

The countdown has officially begun: as of August 17th, the National Parks Service (NPS) has restarted their search to find a new lessee for the Hyde Park Drive-In Theatre. This time, however, things might be different.

The historic drive-in, which has been in operation since the 1950s, has been in limbo in recent months. Under NPS ownership since 2011, a new Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued to find the next proprietor, and it includes some exciting options for prospective renters.

Search for New Drive-In Proprietors in Hyde Park, NY

"Hyde Park has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to lease, operate, and maintain the Hyde Park Drive-In Movie Theatre", began a recent press release from the NPS. "This lease opportunity is open to all interested persons and businesses on a competitive basis". After an attempt to find a new lessee earlier this year came up short, many community members were curious if the revamped search would mean a completely new direction for the property.

The Future of the Hyde Park Drive-In

"[They should] put a simple restaurant there with outdoor seating. Play more than just movies", offered one Hyde Park resident. "Probably [will be] another government official building - or hotel", ventured another guess. Luckily, the NPS was forthright with their plans.

Movies Will Stay at the Hyde Park Drive-In

"The National Park Service is seeking a continuation of the outdoor movie operations to attract diverse visitors and serve the surrounding community as well as visitors to the park", they shared. "The proposal judged best under the proposal selection criteria will be given an opportunity to negotiate a final lease agreeable to both the selected offeror and NPS."

New Opportunities for the Hyde Park Drive-In

Interested parties are asked to submit their proposals here by November 3, 2023, and feedback seems to suggest that the new lessee could add some exciting new dimensions to the drive-in. In their Frequently Asked Questions section, the NPS states that food trucks, sub-leased concessions, and even alcohol sales will be considered.

The Hyde Park Drive-In is just one example of the Hudson Valley's rich history. Take a look back in time with these fascinating throwback photos of other New York gems, including our thruway rest stops and favorite fast food restaurants, below.

