HV Woman Beats Ex and Another Woman With ‘Monkey Fist’ Says Cops

State Police say an injured woman receiving medical attention tipped them off to an assault that may be considered a crime of passion.

On Saturday morning police and medical investigators were called to Garnet Health Medical Center, formerly known as Orange Regional Medical Center after healthcare personnel was made aware of a possible assault.

An injured woman claimed that she and a male friend were beaten up at a local hotel. After interviewing the woman's friend, investigators say he claimed that he was sleeping in the room with the woman when his ex-girlfriend entered with three other individuals who began beating them. The couple says they were assaulted repeatedly with a monkey fist keychain.

A YouTube search shows hundreds of videos with instructions on how to make and use a monkey fist. The self-defense tool Is basically a hard ball wrapped in cording that can be swung at someone, inflicting serious damage.

The female victim was treated for contusions and lacerations on her head. The male victim had injuries to his face. Not only were the couple beaten, but police say the man's car was stolen by the defendants along with $1,500 in cash.

Police charged Shane Murray and Alexus Lerouge from New York City along with Daquan Gill, Alexus Lerouge and Justina Ferguson from the Town of Wawayanda with Assault in the 2nd degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Burglary in the 1st degree. The five arrestees were sent to Orange County Jail and bail has been set.