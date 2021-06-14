Usually, a package arriving at your door is reason for excitement. Not so much so when it is hundreds of items...and you don't know anything about them.

The Amazon packages sent to Jillian Cannan and her family weren’t ordered by anyone in her household.

At first, Cannan thought her business partner ordered supplies. Once she looked closer, she realized while it was her home address on the box, it wasn’t her name on any of the packages.

Cannan, frustrated when the packages kept on coming reached out to Amazon to find the rightful owner. She was told that the individual listed on the address didn’t have an amazon account. Tracking information also led them nowhere.

The boxes contained thousands of silicone brackets for inside facemasks. While Cannan estimates she has received about 100 deliveries so far, each box holds more than 1,000 mask inserts.

While Cannan searches for answers, her concern is that this is not a mistake, but a scam of some kind possibly from someone hoping to boost their Amazon rating or profile. However, if this is in fact a mix-up and someone has actually sent their deliveries to the wrong house, Cannan wants to know.

“We would love to give them to you. I would love to connect with the rightful owner and give all of these back. Especially if it’s somebody who ordered them that needs them,” she said.

Cannan and her family also say they are open to donating the mask brackets if they are not claimed.

