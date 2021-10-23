Huge Fight Forces ‘Hold In Place’ at Hudson Valley School

Many police officers rushed to a school in the Hudson Valley due to a large fight between students.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the Poughkeepsie High School for a large fight in progress.

Google

The City of Poughkeepsie School Resource Detective investigating a previous assault when a fight broke out in the main hallway, police say.

Jetta Productions

The Detective and school staff intervened and attempted to de-escalate the fight without success. School staff would eventually clear the hallways and place the school in a “hold in place” as the matter was further investigated, police say.

Google

Due to a large number of those involved and the physical exchanges among the students, additional resources from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were summoned to assist.

"At this time the police department is further investigating the violation of any criminal laws and if there are any cooperating victims involved. Any matters of discipline for school violations will be vetted and carried out by the Poughkeepsie City School District staff," City of Poughkeepsie Police stated.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York