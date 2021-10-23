Huge Fight Forces ‘Hold In Place’ at Hudson Valley School
Many police officers rushed to a school in the Hudson Valley due to a large fight between students.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the Poughkeepsie High School for a large fight in progress.
The City of Poughkeepsie School Resource Detective investigating a previous assault when a fight broke out in the main hallway, police say.
The Detective and school staff intervened and attempted to de-escalate the fight without success. School staff would eventually clear the hallways and place the school in a “hold in place” as the matter was further investigated, police say.
Due to a large number of those involved and the physical exchanges among the students, additional resources from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were summoned to assist.
"At this time the police department is further investigating the violation of any criminal laws and if there are any cooperating victims involved. Any matters of discipline for school violations will be vetted and carried out by the Poughkeepsie City School District staff," City of Poughkeepsie Police stated.
