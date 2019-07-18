Hudson Valley Welfare Task Force Arrest 12

Twelve were arrested following investigations by a Hudson Valley welfare task force.

Ricky A. Williams, 48, of Callicoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating the conditions of his parole and the Misdemeanor of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Elba Z. Lucero, 27, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree. It is alleged that Lucero stole $1,520 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose income from employment.

Maria M. Serrano, 39, of Monticello was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and the Class A Misdemeanor of Welfare Fraud in the 5th Degree. It is alleged that Serrano stole $471 in SNAP benefits by failing to report a change in household composition that resulted in Serrano receiving benefits that she was not entitled to.

Dominick Cartieri, 55, of Harris was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree. It is alleged that Cartieri stole $2,112 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose that he was receiving SNAP benefits from New York City while he was also receiving SNAP benefits from Sullivan County.

Daniel A. Vanzile, 42, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and the Class A Misdemeanor of Welfare Fraud in the 5th Degree. It is alleged that Vanzile stole $288 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose income from employment that resulted in Vanzile receiving benefits that he wasn’t entitled to.

Alex J. Tauber, 35, of Monticello was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor of Misuse of Food Stamps. It is alleged that Tauber stole $768 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose income from employment that resulted in Tauber receiving benefits that he wasn’t entitled to.

Emily E. Torres, 25, of Wurtsboro was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and the Class E Felony of Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree. It is alleged that Torres stole $2,190 in SNAP benefits by failing to report that the father of her child was employed and living in the household.

Madison Bell, 21, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and the Class A Misdemeanor of Welfare Fraud in the 5th Degree. It is alleged that Bell stole $654 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose that she was receiving income from a structured settlement.

Jonas Abraham, 38, of Monticello was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and the Class A Misdemeanor of Misuse of Food Stamps. It is alleged that Abraham stole $384 in SNAP benefits by using his deceased father’s EBT card.

Christian J. Paroline, 24, of Coal Township, Pennsylvania was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree. Task Force members became suspicious when Paroline reported to Sullivan County’s Department of Family Services that he was currently on New York State Parole and had been homeless for two weeks. A records check of Paroline revealed that he was wanted by the New York State Police out of Tarrytown, NY for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree. Paroline was turned over to the State Police for further processing.

Jennifer L. Bellows, 32, of Livingston Manor was arrested and charged with the Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and the Class A Misdemeanor of Theft of Services. It is alleged that Bellows stole $508.42 in publicly funded Medicaid medical transportation by using Medicaid transportation for non-medical purposes

Jessica C. Travis, 25, of Liberty was arrested and charged with the Class D Felony of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Class E Felony of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree. It is alleged that Travis stole $4,686.05 in publicly funded daycare expenses by falsely claiming that she was working when she was not.