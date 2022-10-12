Hudson Valley’s Favorite Pet Event Returns After 2 Years

It's been two long years, but the Hudson Valley's most popular pet event is finally back and it promises to be bigger than ever.

Pets and their owners will be out in full force to compete for a top cash prize in this year's Pet Halloween Costume Contest. Due to the pandemic, the contest was forced to scale back for the past two years, requiring participants to send in photos of their pets in costumes over the Internet. But now, the red carpet is back and the animals will once again be strutting their stuff in front of the judges.

The eighth annual contest will be held on Saturday, October 22 at the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their dressed-up pals to the parking lot between Burlington and T.J. Maxx between 11am and 1pm. Simply parade your costumed pets in front of the judges to be entered for a $250 cash prize as well as other prizes.

Chuck Merrihew for WPDH Chuck Merrihew for WPDH loading...

The event is hosted by The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH and will benefit the Pets Alive animal sanctuary. While admission and entry into the contest are absolutely free, a suggested $5 donation per animal will go directly to Pets Alive.

While most of the participants are usually dogs, the contest is open to all pets of every shape and size. In past years we've had entries from costumed turtles, goats, cats, iguanas, rabbits and even a hermit crab. Those without pets are also more than welcome to come and watch pets in crazy, creative costumes walk the red carpet.

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix Crash-N-Burn Event Pix loading...

The Boris and Robyn Show Pet Costume Contest is sponsored by Earth Angels Veterinary hospital.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your own pet's costume, check out some of our past participants below:

2019 WPDH Pet Costume Contest