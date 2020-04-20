Hudson Valley Workers Help Deliver Baby in Garage

Two men working in the Hudson Valley helped deliver a healthy baby in a garage.

Ulster Highway Department workers Eric Molinaro and Jason Tremper heard a 911 call about a woman in labor who needed help in the Spring Lake part of Ulster. The two happened to be clearing brush near the area at the time of the 911 call and realized they could help.

Tremper is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician for Ulster Hose, according to NewsSource. He helped the pregnant woman lay down on top of towels in the garage. Members from the Spring Lake Fire Department and the Town of Ulster police arrived on the scene and the group helped deliver a baby.

"I would just like to give a big shout out to two of our Highway Department employees Eric Molinaro and Jason Tremper, both assisted in the delivery of a baby," Town of Ulster Highway Department Superintendent of Highways Frank C. Petramale wrote on Facebook. "Thankfully they were just in the area at the time of the call for help. Great job to all."