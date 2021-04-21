Hudson Valley Woman Wins Stay at ‘Buffalo Bill’ House from Silence of the Lambs

One Hudson Valley resident is about to have a scary good time in an iconic home.

Even if you've never seen the movie, you've heard of it. The Silence of the Lambs is a five-time Academy Award-winning film, including best picture. One of the main characters, Buffalo Bill, had a house where the film took place in part. That house actually exists in Pennsylvania and a contest was recently put together where people could spend a night in the home. Now, a winner has been chosen.

According to a press release, a woman from the Hudson Valley has been named the winner of the contest. Jeanette Milo, from the Hudson Valley, will be "the first willing victim" to spend two nights at the infamous Buffalo Bill house.

When Jeanette found out she won she said, “I have been a horror fan my entire life and am fascinated by real life movie sets and their history. Having the chance to stay at Buffalo Bill’s is like a dream."

The current owner of the Buffalo Bill house also has ties to Poughkeepsie, New York. Chris Rowan, the current owner, is actually a Marist College graduate. According to a press release, he plans to recreate the famous basement well and other notable scenes from The Silence of the Lambs. This includes adding a sewing station and dressing mannequins.

Buffalo Bill's house was built in 1910 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. According to the press release, it is a three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home that has 1.7 acres of land. While there isn't an actual well in the basement, there is a brick-lined coal cellar.