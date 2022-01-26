Hudson Valley Woman Killed in Her Home By New York Man, Police
A Hudson Valley woman was allegedly murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post.
On Tuesday New York State Police from Troop K announced the arrest of a Dutchess County man. The arrest stems from a murder investigation in Rhinebeck. Troop K serves Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester Counties.
On Saturday, at approximately 12:24 p.m. the New York State Police were dispatched for an emergency medical response to a residence on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck.
Police found a woman dead inside the home.
Responding State Police members found 35-year-old Danielle C. DiStefano of Rhinebeck dead inside her home.
"It may sound silly, but Danielle was (the) first kid in elementary school to truly teach me about sharing. And shared with me she did... her lunch every day from Cornucopia, just because it was that good and she was that kind of friend," Kimberly Ross wrote on Facebook after learning of DiStefano's death.
The initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police say.
"Your infectious spirit touched many people's lives and I'll be forever grateful to have learned from you," Lily Vandeyar wrote on Facebook.
The continued investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old William H. Dicke of Rhinebeck for second-degree murder, a class A-I felony.
Police did not say if the two knew each other. But it appears they did. DiStefano tagged Dicke in a Facebook post on Father's Day in 2020.
Police did not release a possible motive or say how their investigation led to the murder charge.
Dicke was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail by the Honorable Judge Mattson without bail.
This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
