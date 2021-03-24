Hudson Valley Woman Dies in Colorado Shooting

Ten people lost their lives in Colorado earlier this week when a gunman opened fire in a grocery store.

According to CNN, on Monday, March 22, a gunman wearing full tactical gear, shot an elderly man outside of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The shooter then entered the store and continued shooting.

The shooter took the lives of 10 innocent individuals, ranging from ages 20 to 65, including King Soopers employees, a police officer, and a woman who was originally from the Hudson Valley.

59 year-old Suzanne Fountain was one of the lives lost on Monday.

Fountain has ties to the Hudson Valley. A source from the Dutchess County Fairgrounds tells us the following:

"The Fountain family has been involved for many years here at the fairgrounds especially with the draft horses. The Fountain family were members of the Agricultural Society and Suzanne's brother, David, is a Director at the fairgrounds. There are no words for their [the Fountain Family's] heartbreak."

The Denver Post shared stories from Fountain's friends and coworkers in Colorado. They described Fountain as "incredibly warm” and “absolutely lovely.”

While in Colorado Fountain was a "financial counselor in the health care industry." She was well known for not only enrolling "hundreds of clients in Medicare," but also for her work in community theater.

“She was simply a very genuine person with tons of integrity. She was always bright and incredibly warm. You could just see it in her eyes," the owner of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder Hilarie Kavanagh, where Fountain worked, told The Denver Post.

