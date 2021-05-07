Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For Animal Cruelty Against Pet Dog

The dog was found on its own, dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from Lyme’s Disease.

On Thursday, the Putnam County SPCA announced the arrest of a 53-year-old woman from the Town of Kent. The arrest was made in connection with an April 27 call to the Putnam County SPCA had responded to.

At that time, the Town of Kent Dog Control Officer found a severely matted poodle mix wandering on Chief Nimham Drive in the Town of Kent. The dog, which was immediately taken to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Brewster, was found to also be dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from Lyme’s Disease, police say.

Acting on an anonymous call, officers of the Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division were able to locate the dog’s owner and interviewed her at the Town of Kent Police Department where she was ultimately placed under arrest.

The woman who lives on the street where the dog was found was charged with one count of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.

"If you own an animal, treat it as you would want to be treated. If you find you are falling behind in its care, reach out to a rescue group or the Putnam County SPCA and seek their help and guidance. Doing nothing isn’t an acceptable action – the animal suffers and the owner becomes subject to arrest," Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross stated.

The poodle mix is recovering nicely after being groomed and treated by Guardian Veterinary Specialists, police say.

