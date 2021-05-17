Hudson Valley Town Announces Return of Summer Concert Series

I say that this is the best time of the year. Flowers are blossoming, the grass looks greener every day, and everyone is just in a great mood thanks to the sunshine. If you are outdoors frequently, you may notice that people are walking around town or in nature. I have noticed that small towns and the communities within are coming together now and planning events.

The Summer Concert series is returning to a Hudson Valley town. Montgomery has announced the return of the long-awaited music line up. If you are familiar with Montgomery, you can almost relate to it a small town from a Hallmark Channel movie or something out of a picture, perfect Christmas show.

Last year, I enjoyed listening to music from local musicians and residents had picnics, danced around, and chatted about this event. I saw citizens, business owners, police officers and children come together to enjoy the sound of music. At times, we forget how music truly does bring people together. I am thankful that we have these events in the Hudson Valley.

The Village of Montgomery has the official dates of their Summer Concert Series. Starting July 1, 2021, the Manaklin Bro’s will kick off the beginning of the series. Be sure to bring your chair and mask and attend the show from 6:30-8:30. There are local stores, pubs, and restaurants to grab food from as well. Check out the link here for all the details.

Town of Crawford has also announced their Concert Series, which begins on July 9th, 2021. Find out more about that event, here.

I cannot wait to jam out and dance at these events. Will you be joining any local concerts? Be sure to share you plans with us below.