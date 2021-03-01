Hudson Valley Sex Offender Accused of Breaking Into Local Home

A Hudson Valley man who sexually touched a 6-year-old is accused of breaking into a local home.

On Friday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced the arrest of 34-year-old Andre Campbell of the Town of Poughkeepsie. On Feb. 22, at 10:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 721 Main Street to assist the Town of Poughkeepsie police who stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen to the City of Poughkeepsie Police department earlier that morning.

According to the victim, an unknown person entered a home through an unlocked window and took a jacket and keys to a vehicle, police say.

The person driving the vehicle was later identified by police as Campbell, Level-2 sex offender registered in New York State, official say.

Campbell was brought to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and interviewed at the Detective Bureau. During the interview, Campbell allegedly confessed to entering the apartment through an unlocked window and taking a jacket and keys to the vehicle.

Campbell was charged with burglary in the second degree, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Campbell was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Campbell was convicted in 2017 with forcible touching of a 6-year-old girl and sentenced to one year in jail, according to the New York State sex offender's database. He was arrested by the Town of Hyde Park Police Department.

