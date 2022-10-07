Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats

Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?

It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game

On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. A witness at the scene tells Hudson Valley Post everyone started running when gunshots were heard. People began fleeing the scene, pushing others to get to safety. The shooting reportedly happened in or near the parking lot at NFA.

The game was supposed to be a celebration of youth, with many young children on the field and in the stands for youth football night.

City of Newburgh police has confirmed around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers working security at the NFA football game heard gunfire in one of the north parking lots as attendees were exiting the stadium.

City of Newburgh Police Need Help

Police found three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made and a motive is unclear. Police are looking to identify the two people in the above picture. Cops call them "persons of interest."

Shooting Threat At Goshen, New York High School

Goshen school officials confirmed a Goshen High School student received a message about “shooting up the school.” The student received the threat around 8 a.m. on Thursday via Apple AirDrop during first-period gym class at Goshen High School, officials say.

Apple AirDrop is a wireless service that can transfer files from Apple phones and computers using close-range wireless communication.

"The school immediately enacted its hold-in-place protocol and the Goshen Police Department is on-site investigating the matter," the Goshen Central School District stated on its website.

Police Search Orange County, New York School For Weapons

At 9:30 a.m., school officials announced the building was secure and the hold-in-place remained while the Goshen Police actively investigated the threatening message. About an hour later, police reported finding no indications of a weapon at the school. The hold-in-place remained as Police checked students' phones to try and trace the source of the threat.

New York State Police arrived on the scene with a trained detection dog to track for any explosives, gunpowder, or related residue. Nothing was found. Police told school officials there was "no indication of a weapon or explosive."

It remains unclear who made the threat.

"Both the Village of Goshen Police and the New York State Police thoroughly checked the cell phones of each student who was present in the gym class when the AirDrop message was received; at this time, its origin is still yet to be determined. The police department is continuing its investigation and has deemed the threat as non-credible," school officials added.

There will be an increased police presence at Goshen schools on Friday, Oct. 7.

Threatening AirDrop Message in Marlboro, New York

Earlier this week, on Monday, a high school student at Marlboro Central School District reportedly received a disturbing message through AirDrop.

"The threatening message, which appears to be a screenshot image, is not specific to Marlboro High School or our School District, however, it did include the date 10/4/22." Marlboro Superintendent Mitchal Rydell stated. "In this case the AirDrop was anonymous and the origin of the threat has not been determined."

AirDrop Threat Made Towards Middletown, New York High School

In mid-September, officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during an upcoming pep rally.

The threat was shared many times during the school's lunch making it "virtually impossible to track the source," officials say.

"Due to the number of times the image was shared, we are unable to determine where the threat originated," Middletown Superintendent of Schools Amy Creeden told members of the community.

