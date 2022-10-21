Hudson Valley Prostitution Sting At ‘Unsafe’ New York Spa
A number of people were arrested following an investigation into prostitution at a Hudson Valley spa.
On Monday, Oct. 17, the New Rochelle Police Department announced five people were arrested following an investigation into prostitution in Westchester County, New York.
5 Arrested Following Prostitution Sting in Westchester County, New York
On Friday, October 14, police detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department concluded a prostitution investigation into Green Rivage Spa, located at 514 Main Street in New Rochelle.
Five people were arrested on various prostitution and related offenses, police say.
"The investigation revealed that the business had an ongoing practice of engaging in prostitution, as well as multiple building code violations," the New Rochelle Police Department said in a press release.
New Rochelle, New York Spa Linked To Prostitution Deemed Unsafe
The New Rochelle Building Department responded to the spa and "deemed the building unsafe for occupancy at this time," according to the New Rochelle Police Department. Police did not say what was wrong with the building. But the spa as shutting down for an unknown amount of time.
The investigation led to the arrest of three Empire State residents and one person from Louisiana. Police don't know the address of the fifth person arrested.
5 Arrested At New Rochelle, New York Spa
- Sun Mi Hong, 70 years of age, of New York, NY: Promoting Prostitution and Unlicensed Practice of a Profession, felonies,
- Cuijuan Jia, 35 years of age, of Sorrento, LA: Prostitution and Unlicensed Practice of Profession, a felony.
- Wen Min Gong, 45 years of age, unknown address: prostitution and Unlicensed Practice of Profession, a felony
- Xiaona Hu, 47 years of age, of Flushing Queens, NY: Unlicensed Practice of Profession, a felony
A 71-year-old man from the Bronx was charged with patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor.