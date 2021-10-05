Hudson Valley Police Officer Arrested in New York

A police officer in the Hudson Valley was arrested by another officer in the region.

On Monday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced the arrest of a Village of Monroe police officer.

Police Officer Bhagwandeen located and stopped the vehicle that fled on Ballard Road. The operator of the vehicle was an off-duty Village of Monroe Police Officer, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Eric Lindell, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Lindell was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident. He was issued an appearance ticket for a Town of Wallkill Court appearance on Oct. 20, 2021.

