Hudson Valley Police Help Free Trapped Kitten from Car Motor

Last week a few officers in the Hudson Valley had to deal with a massive boa constrictor and an alligator on the loose. That same week three officers rescued a kitten and that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Watch as two Hudson Valley police officers save a cat that was trapped in the engine of a vehicle.

When you become a police officer your job is to protect and serve your community. I don't think that oath specifically applies to humans but I could be wrong. If it does these officers proved that it doesn't matter to them.

There are a few sounds that are absolutely unmistakable. A kitten crying is one of those sounds. It's an innocent sound that will break your heart especially if the little baby cat is in distress. That sound is exactly what a few officers had to locate and help free last week right here in the Hudson Valley.

According to the Town of Ramapo Police Department's Facebook page, late last week three officers responded to a call. The report said that Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Officer McGrath we called to a house in New Hempstead because a kitten was trapped inside the engine of a car.

Even the K-9 officer responded to help the little kitten.

Thankfully, the kitten was freed after a little bit work.

The officers assisting the feline was captured on video and shared on the Town of Ramapo Police Department's Facebook page.

Since the video was made public last week it has been shared almost 100 times.

Check out this video. These officers did a pawesome job.

