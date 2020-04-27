Officials from the Hudson Valley are working together and announced some plans on how to reopen restaurants and other businesses in the region.

Earlier this month, the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced they are working together to create a joint plan on how and when to restart the economy.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Hours later, it was announced officials in the Hudson Valley will do the same. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed Orange County officials are working with officials from Dutchess and Ulster counties to roll out a "uniformed message" when businesses start to reopen.

On Friday, in his daily COVID-19 briefing, he provided more information on reopening the Hudson Valley.

"I had a great conference call with the executives of Ulster and Dutchess County today, talking about the rollout of businesses. Hopefully in the near future," Neuhaus said. "As those (COVID-19) numbers continue to go down we will start implementing them."

Neuhaus says you can anticipate that you're going to need to wear a mask when other businesses reopen and social distancing will still need to be practiced.

He also said officials are discussing limited occupancy for restaurants, once restaurants are allowed to reopen. He added no date has been set on when businesses will reopen in the local area. Neuhaus also said they are discussing having local farmers supply school districts and municipalities with food and milk.