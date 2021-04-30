Hudson Valley Officer Kills Ex-Wife During Snowstorm

An officer from the Hudson Valley was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife, the mother of his young child.

During a snowstorm in November 2018, New York State Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in the Town of Wappinger near All Angels Hill Road.

The stabbing victim, 34-year-old Terrie DeGelormo, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the assault, police say.

“This was a heartbreaking tragedy, where a young mother lost her life, due to domestic violence," a New York State Police spokesperson said.

An unknown assailant fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of DeGelormo's ex-husband, Timothy Alexander, police say.

Alexander was charged with murder and sent to jail without bail. At the time of his arrest, Alexander was a Dutchess County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant.

"The men and women of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of Terrie DeGelormo on her tragic passing," Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson said after the murder. "Every day we hear another report of the tragic loss of young men and women for no apparent reason. These sad occurrences make no sense and break the hearts of those children and family members left behind. With sadness we mourn this unfinished life."

On Thursday, a Dutchess County jury found Alexander guilty of murder.

