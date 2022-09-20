Hudson Valley, New York ‘Sexual Predator’ Abused Niece

A Hudson Valley uncle is heading to prison for sexually abusing his biological niece.

On Monday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that a Rockland County, New York man was found guilty on all counts following a trial over sexual conduct with the man's niece.

Rockland County, New York Sexual Predator Found Found Guilty

Google Google loading...

Walsh called 32-year-old Holger Chuya-Andrade of Spring Valley, New York a "sexual predator" when announcing a jury found him guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault a child, a class A-II felony and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony. A jury trial began on Sept. 8 and wrapped on Sept. 16.

Holger Chuya-Andrade was arrested following an investigation by the Spring Valley Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Spring Valley, New York Uncle Sexually Abused Biological Niece

Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial Scott Olson / Getty Images loading...

From May 1, 2011, through May 1, 2014, Holger Chuya-Andrade engaged in a course of sexual abuse which with his biological niece. The sexual abuse started when his niece was just 7 and lasted until she was 10, officials say.

“The verdict of guilty on all counts by a jury is the first step in securing justice for the victim. My office will work tirelessly to protect innocent children. Heinous crimes against children in Rockland County are reprehensible and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Walsh stated.

Chuya-Andrade was remanded to Rockland County Jail until sentencing on November 21. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. In addition, Chuya-Andrade will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Lookback: Queen Elizabeth's Historic Visits To New York State

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State