Hudson Valley, New York BBQ Wins National Championship in Florida

A Hudson Valley restaurant defeated a "Masterchef" champion to bring a championship "belt back to the Big Apple." The popular eatery won a food competition in the state of Florida.

"Thankfully we have double doors at the restaurant so my head can fit thru. Thank you @gflfoodwine for your hospitality it has been surreal but it’s time to take our belt back to the big apple. Cheers y’all. Live. Love. Eat bbq," Handsome Devil wrote on Facebook.

Ed Randolph of Handsome Devil in Newburgh and some of his team headed down to the Sunshine State last week to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

Randolph, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, competed against "Masterchef" season 7 Winner Shaun O’Neale, Florida chefs and other BBQ joints to compete for the title of "Best BBQ."

Despite some big-time competition, including that a Masterchef champion, Newburgh's Handsome Devil was voted to have the best bbq.

"It takes a team. And when that team shares a goal we all win. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all those who supported, helped and voted," Randolph wrote on Facebook after winning.

Randolph won with Handsome Devil's Texas hot link sausage made with brisket.

Handsome Devil's banana pudding also helped the Newburgh BBQ joint take home the title of "Best BBQ."

Handsome Devil opened its restaurant at 3 Corwin Court in Newburgh in late 2020.

For over four years, Handsome Devil was located at 21 Lakeside Road in Newburgh, which is also the Ice Time skating rink. In January 2018, the eatery left that location.

After what was described as an exhausting two-year search where seven locations fell through, Randolph finally had success with an eight location. Handsome Devil transformed a 5,400 square foot building on Corwin Court, which was once was home to Advanced Medical Imaging PC, into a barbeque restaurant.

“There is a Central Texas barbecue joint now in the Hudson Valley of New York,” Randolph told NYCBBQ.com “It’s all wood all the time. A lot of people here are used to your usual Jim Beams and Jack Daniels, but I want to offer them a Michters or a Basil Hayden's. It’s in the same price range but maybe something they haven’t had before."

