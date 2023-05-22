Hudson Valley Mom Killed Going To Watch Son’s Baseball Game

A Hudson Valley mom was killed waiting to turn into the parking lot to watch her son's game. You can help the child.

A GoFundMe was started after 36-year-old Kaylyn Touhey of Beacon was killed in a car accident in Ulster County.

The Town of Marlborough Police Department responded to a crash on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on the northbound side of Route 9W, near New Road.

Touhey's white Nissan was rear-ended by a 42-year-old woman from Hopewell Junction driving in a black Nissan, police say.

Touhey's Nissan was pushed into the southbound lane and hit by a tow truck driving south on 9W.

Touhey was stopped on Route 9W trying to turn into the parking lot of her Benjamin's baseball game, according to a GoFundMe.

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Kaylyn Touhey. She tragically passed away on the night of May 16th, 2023 after being rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic while turning into the parking lot of her Benjamin's baseball game," the GoFundMe states.

Touhey was rushed to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

"We can only try to comprehend it. To say we miss her dearly is an understatement," the GoFundMe adds. "She leaves behind an incredible 8-year-old son, Benjamin a loving, athletic, handsome little man."

The GoFundMe was started to help Benjamin. Kaylen worked over three jobs to care for her son, according to the GoFundMe.

She loved him more than anything and made it her life's mission to provide a beautiful life for him," the GoFundMe states. "It's imperative that we come together to support her and Benjamin at this time."

Over $55,000 has been raised, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

Anyone with information regarding the car accident is asked to call the Town of Marlborough Police Department.

