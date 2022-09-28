Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life.
Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize
Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize
Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon, New York claimed his $1,000 a week second prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing, the New York State Lottery announced on Thursday. Grey's winning ticket was for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing.
The winning numbers for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing were 03 46 49 55 60 Cash Ball 01.
Grey elected to receive his prize as an annuity. He received his first payment of $33,788 after the required withholdings. He will continue to receive payments of $33,788 each yea for the rest of his life.
Lottery officials did not say how old Grey is. If he lives 30 years he will win over $1 million.
Winning CASH4LIFE Ticket Sold in Mount Vernon, New York
The winning ticket was purchased at 4th Ave. Snack Plus in Mount Vernon. The store is located at 73 S Fourth Ave.
In the 2021-2022 fiscal year Westchester County schools districts received over $110,000 n Lottery Aid to Education funds, according to the New York State Lottery.