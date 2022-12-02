Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out

A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building.

On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.

Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York

Police tried to pull the car over but the driver refused to stop, police allege.

"The vehicle continued a short distance into the hamlet of Wallkill and crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

The driver, 33-year-old Jason Hepper of Walden, New York was injured in the crash. He was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown for treatment.

Orange County, New York Man Arrested In Ulster County, New York

After he was released from the hospital he was charged with DWI and reckless driving, according to NewsSource.

Hepper Speaks Out, Asks For Prays

On Thursday, Hepper provided details about what led to the incident, admitting he was driving drunk and high.

"That night in question I thought my cat was gonna die and I made the worst mistake of my life and drank and drove with drugs in my system. I blacked out and the next thing I remember is being on the ground with my clothes cut off," Hepper wrote on Facebook.

Hepper is a former employee of the Wallkill Central School District. He said he has no "ill will" for the school district.

"I have demons that I need to face down head on and pray everyone will be by my side as I face these demons. As for what I did that night I’m deeply, deeply, truly sorry for what I’ve done. Please pray for me as I face what I’ve done," Hepper added. "I want the world to know how sorry I am."

