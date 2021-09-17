Hudson Valley Man Tried To Kill Black Teen Stranger in New York

A Hudson Valley man faces up to 25 years in prison after he confessed to a "brutal, despicable and cowardly attack."

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Ossining resident Robert McCallion pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges, including attempted murder as a hate crime, after he stabbed a black teenager multiple times in 2020 and subsequently attacked a medical professional at Westchester County Jail.

McCallion, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempted murder as a hate crime, four counts of assault, two counts of assault as a hate crime and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On March 13, 2020, McCallion used racial slurs as he stabbed a 17-year-old black woman multiple times at a North Highland Avenue apartment complex in Ossining where he lived.

The victim, who was at the apartment building visiting family, was a stranger to the McCallion.

Ossining Police arrested McCallion after he was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with blood on his hands and clothes. The knife McCallion used to stab the victim was also found at the scene.

Police located the victim, who was bleeding profusely with stab wounds to the face and back, inside the apartment building with her family, and she was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

“This was a brutal, despicable and cowardly attack by Robert McCallion on an innocent young woman because of the color of her skin,” Rocah said. “Hate crimes such as this not only traumatize the victim, but the community as well, and will be prosecuted aggressively by this Office.”

During a search of McCallion’s apartment, police recovered multiple weapons, including two loaded assault weapons in his bedroom.

Following his arrest on the Ossining incident, on March 15, 2020, McCallion attacked a medical professional at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, where he was being held.

McCallion faces a sentence range from a minimum of eight years to a maximum of 25 years in state prison.

