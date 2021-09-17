New York Welcomes Over 1,100 Afghan Refugees

New York's governor confirmed over 1,000 Afghan evacuees are moving across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomed over 1,000 Afghans who will be resettling in New York communities in the coming months and pledged to offer them assistance via state-supported resettlement agencies as they rebuild their lives.

Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance Program informed the state that as many as 1,143 Afghan nationals evacuated this summer could be resettled in communities throughout New York over the next six months, officials say.

Getty Images

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"New York has a storied history of welcoming those seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution -a proud tradition our state continues today by helping evacuees from Afghanistan rebuild," Governor Hochul said. "The heart-wrenching images and stories of people fleeing their homeland were a call to action that New York State is more than willing to answer. We welcome our new Afghan friends with open arms and pledge to provide them the assistance they can rely on to rebuild anew."

Getty Images

The Afghans, including some that have already arrived, are expected to be placed in their new communities between now and March 31. This is expected to include up to 100 in Albany, 335 in Buffalo, 240 in the New York City area, 200 in Rochester, 248 in Syracuse and 20 in Utica.

Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation designating this week as Welcoming Week throughout the state, calling on all New Yorkers to reach across lines of difference to embrace immigrant and refugee populations and the civic contributions they offer. View the proclamation below:

NY Gov

Those arriving in New York will be assisted by agencies funded by the Bureau of Refugee Services, which is located within the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. These agencies are tasked with providing services to refugees and other non-citizens who have arrived in New York State from abroad or elsewhere in the nation legally under a specific immigration status.

"Many of us cannot fathom the fear and hardships endured by the Afghans now arriving in our state," OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein said. "Our role now is to welcome them into our communities, help them to rebuild their lives, and to embrace them as our neighbors. We look forward to them becoming part of the rich cultural tapestry that is New York State."

In addition, the New York State Department of State's Office for New Americans provides a variety of free support services to all immigrants and refugees, regardless of status. These include community-based services and programs such as workforce development, mental health, English learning and legal assistance.

Getty Images

"New York is a beacon for immigrants and refugees from around the world, and will welcome Afghans seeking safety and opportunity," Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. "The New York State Office for New Americans stands ready to connect Afghans to a variety of services and resources to help them succeed as they begin to call the Empire State home."

The Afghan evacuees arriving were approved for admission at the discretion of the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for urgent humanitarian reasons. Separate from refugees and those admitted on Special Immigrant Visas, these individuals are permitted to remain in the United States for a temporary period while they seek asylum or a more permanent immigration status.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley