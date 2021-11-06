Hudson Valley Man Set Ex-Girlfriend’s House on Fire in New York
A Hudson Valley man confessed to setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. Knowing she and her parents were likely inside.
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 23-year-old Nicholas Fontaine of Monroe pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to arson in the Second Degree, in connection with a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of May 5, 2021, on Juniper Drive, in Monroe.
The defendant’s former girlfriend and her family were in the house at the time the fire erupted damaging the outside of the residence and destroying a car in the driveway of the residence.
Hoovler stated:
“There are few scenarios as frightening as awakening to find that your residence on fire. Arson places not only its intended victims at risk, but also those who occupy nearby residences, as well as the brave first responders who regularly risk their lives to protect our lives and property. I commend the New York State Police for their work on this case, and all the firefighters who prevented this crime from becoming an even greater tragedy.
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emanuel Watson Monroe admitted to acting in concert with Fontaine in setting the fire.
Prosecutors argued around 1:40 a.m. on May 5, Fontaine and another repeatedly poured gasoline over a 2018 Hyundai Elantra automobile belonging to Fontaine’s former girlfriend which was parked next to her home.
Ring camera recordings showed the car being set ablaze and the fire quickly spread to the siding of the residence, which quickly became engulfed in flames.
Both admitted that they had reason to believe that the residence was occupied at the time the fire was started.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, officials say.
Fontaine will be sentenced to nine years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. Watson will be sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced on December 14, 2021.
