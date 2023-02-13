Hudson Valley Man Killed in Crash Involving NYS Thruway Wrecker
A Hudson Valley resident was killed in an accident on I-87 involving a New York State Thruway Wrecker.
On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., New York State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury crash on I-87 northbound, in the village of Nyack, Rockland County.
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash involving a Thruway Wrecker on I-87 in the village of Nyack, Rockland County
The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 17.6, between exit 11 (West Nyack) and exit 12 (Nyack).
A New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane, police say.
A 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van traveling in the left lane rear-ended the Thruway Wrecker while the disabled vehicle was being loaded by Congers Collision.
Driver Of Ram Killed
The unnamed driver of the Ram sustained serious injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Ram was driving at a high rate of speed, police say.
No Other Injuries Reported
At the time of the crash, the Wrecker was unoccupied. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.