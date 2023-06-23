Hudson Valley Man Disappears At Upstate New York Hospital

The search continues for a Hudson Valley man who went missing after visiting a local hospital. Police are asking for help.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook in hopes of finding a man who went missing after visiting a medical center in the county.

Upstate New York Man Goes After Visiting Garnet Health Medical Center In Sullivan County, New York

Matthew Russo, 36, was last seen on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023. The 36-year-old was last seen at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Russo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Search Continues For Missing Man With Ties To Westchester, Sullivan County

Russo is from Wurtsboro, New York, and has lived in White Plains, New York, according to his Facebook. He works at the Monticello Motor Club.

Police describe Russo as 5'10" 145 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Russo is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100.

