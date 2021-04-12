Police need your help after a Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by a car outside his home unloading groceries. The driver fled.

Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run collision on Saturday night.

Deputies were called to 2642 State Route 52 in Liberty at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck. The location is between Frankie Lane and Hanoffee Drive.

At the scene deputies found 60-year-old Dennis Toscano deceased on the shoulder of the highway, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Toscano's surviving family.

The investigation revealed that the victim was unloading groceries from his car when a vehicle, traveling westbound towards White Sulphur Springs, struck him and fled the scene.

Sheriff’s Detectives believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2010 to 2012 dark blue Subaru Legacy. The vehicle has front-end damage, police say.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or suspect driver is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Office direct at 845-794-7100 or the Sheriff’s Confidential Tips Line at 845-807-0158. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Liberty Fire Department, State Police, Liberty Village Police, District Attorney’s Office and State DOT.

