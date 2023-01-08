Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer.
On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer.
Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks responded to a parking lot in the area of 22 Main Street in the town of Rochester for a report of a man on the ground bleeding from the head.
When troopers arrived, Kerhonkson EMS was on the scene treating a man with a severe head wound, police say.
The unnamed victim was conscious and told police he was hit in the head with a hammer by Michael Latimore.
The victim was later flown to Albany Medical Center. Police did not release the man's condition.
New York State Police Arrest Olivebridge, New York Man on New Year's Eve
On New Year's Eve around 1:55 a.m., troopers located and arrested 40-year-old Michael Latimore of Olivebridge, New York at his home.
He was charged with assault in the first degree and murder with intention, both felonies.
He was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $300,000 partial bond.