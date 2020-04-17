Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Multiple Sex Crimes With Minor

A Hudson Valley man is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a minor including attempted rape and patronizing prostitution.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Liberty barracks arrested 40-year-old Archie J. Ackerley of Denning for attempted rape, disseminating indecent material to a minor, patronizing prostitution, luring a child, criminal solicitation, all felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Over the course of several months, Ackerley sent explicit photos of himself to a minor and asked the victim for nude photos, engaged in sexual touching of the victim and offered the victim cash for sex, police say.

Police believe there could be more victims. State Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Ackerly to contact the State Police at Liberty 845-292-6600 or the State Police at Kingston 845-338-170.

Ackerley was arraigned by the Town of Rockland Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $15,000 bond.

The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted in conjunction with members of the New York State Police in Kingston and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.