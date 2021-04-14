Hudson Valley Man Arrested After 8-Hour Armed Standoff With Cops

Police allege a Hudson Valley man broke into a home and barricaded himself with a rifle during an 8-hour standoff with officers

On Monday, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and Town of Shandaken Police Department reported the arrest of Thomas B. Sims, 65, of Kingston after an 8-hour stand-off with police.

On Sunday, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the Ulster County Emergency Response Team, and the Ulster County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a residence on Creek Side Drive in the Town of Shandaken after receiving a request for assistance from the Town of Shandaken Police Department.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Town of Shandaken Police Department responded to a home on Creekside Drive for a possible burglary in progress. When Shandaken Officers arrived and entered the residence, they encountered Sims on the second floor where he appeared to be armed with a gun, police say.

Sims allegedly refused to comply with the officers and barricaded himself in a room refusing to exit. After an 8 hour stand-off and refusing to comply to exit, members of the Ulster County Emergency Response Team entered the residence and placed Sims into custody, officials say.

The home was searched and three rifles that appeared to belong to the homeowner were located. Sims had no connection to the residence or the owner, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and menacing a police officer, felonies, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and resisting arrest, misdemeanors.

Sims was arraigned in the Town of Shandaken Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 secured bond.

