Hudson Valley Man Approached Cops With AR-15 Rifle, Police Say

After reports of shots fired, a Hudson Valley man is accused of pointing an AR-15 style rifle at officers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday around 10:46 p.m., the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department responded to the area of 2689 West Main Street for a report of loud music playing in the area. Arriving officers heard loud music coming from an apartment within the multi-residential building.

As police attempted to make contact with any residents within the apartment, a single gunshot was heard outside the rear of the building, police say.

Village officers attempted to locate a possible shooter in the area. Two more gunshots were heard as New York State Police, MTA Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, officials say.

Neighboring residents were evacuated and a police perimeter was established.

A man, later identified as 52-year-old Ruben Vaquer while lives on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers, allegedly exited his home holding a black AR-15 style rifle in a low-ready position walking toward Officers on scene.

Officers issued multiple verbal commands to the man to drop the rifle. Vaquer disregarded the commands and continued to approach the officers on the scene, police say.

Vaquer eventually complied, dropped the rifle and was taken into custody. An additional handgun was allegedly recovered on him.

Vaquer, who police say has a criminal history, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Vaquer was arranged at the Village of Wappingers Falls Justice Court and he was remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $2,500 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.