Hudson Valley Man Accused of Killing Veteran Outside Home

A Hudson Valley man has been charged in connection with the killing of a veteran outside the veteran's home.

Anthony Gray, 55, was fatally stabbed Friday night outside Liberty Station, the veterans shelter in Poughkeepsie where he lived, according to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 170 commander Tommy Zurhellen.

On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed Gray was stabbed Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 37 N Clinton Street. He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he later died, police say.

"Anthony was a good man who was working on overcoming obstacles in his life; he recently started a job and had a new smile on his face. The veteran community in Poughkeepsie will miss him very much," Zurhellen said.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Anthony Jackson Jr. of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with murder in the 2nd degree, a class A felony for the stabbing death of Anthony Gray, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

According to Zurhellen, Gray was an Army veteran. Hudson River Housing and Zurhellen started a Facebook VetZero fundraiser for Gray's funeral and burial.

"To many of us in the veteran community, this is personal. We're taking donations to pay for a funeral and military burial for Anthony, to honor his memory in the proper way. If you are able, please give what you can. Thank you," Zurhellen said.

The donation raised a total of $6,600. Hudson River Housing, which operates Liberty Station, is managing the donations. All money will go towards Gray's funeral and burial expenses. Any leftover funds will go to supporting Liberty Station. Anthony's extended family have decided to keep his final arrangements private.

"Thank you to everyone who gave their heartfelt prayers and donations towards the memory of Anthony Gray," Zurhellen said in an update on the donation page. "Thanks to your kindness, this fundraiser will cover Anthony's final costs, with any remaining funds going directly to support Liberty Station, the veterans shelter in Poughkeepsie where Anthony lived."

Anyone who may have witnessed this homicide, or has information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.